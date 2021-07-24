Province inaugurates new PDRRMO office headquarters in Irawan

Inauguration of the new PDRRMO headquarters on July 16 in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City. | Photo from PIO Palawan

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has inaugurated its new office headquarters in Barangay Irawan, coinciding with the celebration of the National Disaster Resilience Month.

Vice Governor Dennis Socrates and PDRRMO chief Jerry Alili oversaw the inauguration of the new facility on July 16 that included a static exhibition of various rescue tools and equipment.

Alili said that establishing their own headquarters would assist them in better managing their resources and duties for dealing with all humanitarian aspects of crises, including managing disasters, response, and recovery to lessen impacts.

Also present during the event were WESCOM commander Vice Adm. Ramil Roberto Enriquez, provincial board members Juan Antonio Alvarez and Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez, and other employees of the provincial government and the PDRRMO.