The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) provided free anti-rabies vaccinations for pet dogs and cats during the “Abot-Kamay na Ayuda at Kalinga Pang-Barangay” event organized by the the municipal government of San Vicente, particularly in the barangays of Binga and New Canipo from May 18-22.

The activity served a total of 271 dogs and cats from 157 homes in the said barangays.

According to Dr. Darius Mangcucang, provincial veterinarian, his office wants to vaccinate 70% of the province’s total population of dogs and cats in order to obtain a rabies-free status.

“Layunin natin na mabakunahan ang 70% ng dog and cat population sa buong Palawan, hanggang sa wala na tayong maitatalang mga kaso ng rabies,” Mangcucang said.

Meanwhile, ProVet is also scheduled to conduct a widespread rabies vaccination in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza town, in the coming weeks.