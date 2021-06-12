Prohibited items retrieved from Iwahig inmates during ‘Oplan Galugad’

Confiscated contrabands from the possession of some persons deprived of liberty inside the medium-security compound of the central sub-colony (Photos from IPPF PIO Facebook page)

The security group of the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) has confiscated an assortment of contraband from inmates of the medium-security compound of the central sub-colony after the ‘Oplan Galugad’ operation on Tuesday.

Information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said that the Oplan Galugad team composed of eight prison personnel led by shift commander CSO2 Rodil Bundac has confiscated some 103 rolled tobacco, 13-improvised pointed and bladed weapon, seven cellular phones, and three portable wifi from the Dormitory 1, of medium security compound in central sub-colony.





Evangelista said the prison management is looking into the possibility that the contrabands might have entered the premises of ICF after it decided to open the ‘padala’ or accepting things sent by relatives to PDLs during the Christmas season.

“Nag-open tayo ng padala last December at isa ito sa hinihinala natin na maaaring dahilan na nakapasok ang ilang kontrabando,” he said.

“Actually, very handful na lang ang confiscated contrabands because of the regular Oplan Galugad na ginagawa natin. Ito naman ay para rin sa kanilang repormasyon na matutong sumunod sa mga alituntunin dito sa loob,” he added.

The security group was directed by CSupt. Joel Calvelo to conduct a routine inspection in aim to strengthen security and ‘eradicate’ contrabands in all prison compounds, which is one of his said goals under his management.

The Board of Discipline (BOD) inside the penal prison will give the appropriate disciplinary action to the violations committed by PDLs, he added. It could also affect the PDLs’ Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) which is computed and evaluated to help them for their early releases.

Evangelista said that the temporary suspension of visiting privileges of the PDLs since March 2020 also a contributing factor to lessen the entry of contrabands inside the sub-colonies of ICF.

“Constant monitoring pa rin sa kanilang mga galaw sa loob at yes, nakakatulong sa pag-prevent (ng pagpasok ng kontarbando) ang walang dalaw dahil sa pandemya. Kung kaya’t kakaunti ang nako-confiscate” he said.

He said that the prison management pushes to lessen the contraband inside the ICF and encourages the PDLs to undergo reformation and skill training activities.

The free phone call or dubbed as ‘Komunikasyon sa Dalaw’ is also implemented to help PDLs communicate to their friends and relatives outside particularly in this time of the pandemic.

“PDLs confined in all prison facilities ay 24 hours din nag-iisip kung paano makakagawa ng paraan that is not in line with the prison rules. Pero tayo naman ay patuloy ang searching and seizure of contrabands dito sa loob. Parte na rin ng buhay at trabaho namin ‘yan and for us is not that alarming na may nahuhuli pa rin kami,” he said.

The confiscated items were turned over to the property custodian for safekeeping and proper disposition.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts