Production of high value crops in Palawan urged

The resolution called for a study on how this can be done including what specific crops or produced can be promoted.

The provincial board has passed a resolution urging the local government to promote high-value crops as part of its agricultural program, citing its economic potential.

Board member Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez said the province could ask the Department of Agriculture (DA) in helping the province produce high-value crops such as cabbage, cauliflower, onion, garlic, and other so-called Baguio vegetables for food security, self-sufficiency, economic growth, and enhanced consumer’s health and welfare.

“In this pandemic situation, it is high time for the province of Palawan to re-strategize its agricultural production endeavors on high valued production to attain self-sufficiency in the entire province,” Rodriguez said.

The program is in accordance with RA 7900 known as the High-Value Crops Development Act of 1995.

