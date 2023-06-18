Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA chief, P/Brig. Gen. Joel B. Doria, visited Tinintinan Elementary School in Araceli, Palawan on June 15, with the aim of “fostering strong connections with the community.”

During his visit, Doria interacted with the students and faculty, sharing anecdotes and encouraging the students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits. He urged them to pursue their dreams and inspired them to make a positive impact in their community.

He also emphasized the commitment of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to serve and safeguard the community, particularly emphasizing the welfare of children.

He reminded everyone that the role of police officers extends beyond law enforcement; they are also there to serve and protect the community.

“As police officers, our responsibility goes beyond upholding the law; we are here to serve and protect the community, especially our children. I hope that I have inspired them to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to their community,” he said.