The prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting the Mindanao area and the province of Palawan, while the easterlies is impacting the rest of the country.

The ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.

“Sa bahagi ng Palawan ay patuloy na makakaranas ang mga kababayan natin dyan ng mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat dulot yan ng ITCZ,” PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said Wednesday morning.

“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na dyan ang Metro Manila, ay patuloy na magiging maaliwalas yong panahon sa kabuuan,” she added.

The entire Visayas and Occidental Mindoro will have partly overcast to cloudy sky with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms as a result of Easterly winds and localized thunderstorms.

With light to moderate winds from the East to Southeast, light to moderate seas will dominate over the Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.