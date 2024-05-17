President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, urged the military to continue its loyalty, patriotism, and service to the country, as he vowed to keep destabilization plots against his administration at bay.

President Marcos, during his “Talk to Troops” in Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro on Thursday, said that the main objectives are rural progress and insurgency elimination, and not allowing destabilization to hinder these.

“I urge all of you to continue to [demonstrate] your loyalty, patriotism, and service to your country. And let that love of country remain as your compass in your duty to our country and to our people,” President Marcos told the troops of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID).

The President called on the Army troops to keep the momentum of their operations until the areas are completely cleared of terrorist influence. He also underscored the changing times and the new threats in the nation’s security.

“I call on you to develop the skills and acquire [knowledge] to combat new forms of warfare, including those that extend up to the digital realm,” President Marcos stressed.

“We must be prepared to fight false narratives, disinformation, and digital operations that seek to sow conflict [against us] and among us,” he said.

The President warned the country’s enemies may be hiding in the shadows, or infiltrating the very communities and institutions that the government seeks to protect.

He said the government will be ready to fight back and implement countermeasures to thwart any nefarious schemes and attempts.

With regard to local development, the government has so far invested PhP5.3 billion in 758 projects across 356 barangays, the President said in citing their importance in the fight against communist insurgency.

These projects include infrastructure, roads, water systems, schools, and health centers, in which over 78 percent are now considered completed.

The government’s e-CLIP program for former rebels in Northern Mindanao and Caraga region has been successful, President Marcos said noting that since last year 80 percent of enrolled participants have received benefits like livelihood training, financial assistance, and more importantly, educational opportunities.

“Because of your efforts, these who we consider our adversaries before are now (helping to) build their communities instead of destroying those communities,” the President told the troops.

“It will ensure peace in formerly conflict-affected areas and prevent communities from falling back into the trap of armed conflict,” he added.