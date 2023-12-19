In observance of the 2023 National Energy Consciousness Month (NECM), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called upon Filipinos to contemplate their electricity usage habits, aiming to promote a culture of responsible energy consumption.

“As we pursue the path of sustainable development, it is important that we develop a keen awareness of our energy consumption,” President Marcos said in his message. Thus, this month-long event serves as a reminder for us to reflect on our energy habits and foster a culture of responsible energy use,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the country must also recognize this year’s Energy [Efficiency] Award aimed at recognizing individuals and organizations that exemplify strong dedication to achieving energy conservation.

“I hope that with their example we can inspire the rest of the country to become more conscious in utilizing our energy supply more responsibly,” said Marcos.

He assured the public that the government would continue to explore alternative energy sources and implement policies that encourage energy-efficient practices across all sectors of society.

“With everyone’s help, we can build a more sustainable and resilient future for us and for the generations that will follow. As we pursue the path of sustainable development, it is important that we develop a keen awareness of our energy consumption,” President Marcos said in his message for the month-long observance. Thus, this month-long event serves as a reminder for us to reflect on our energy habits and foster a culture of responsible energy use,” Marcos said.

The President said the country must also recognize this year’s Energy [Efficiency] Award aimed at recognizing individuals and organizations that exemplify strong dedication to achieving energy conservation.

He also said that this year’s awardees have set a standard for others to follow, showing that sustainable practices could go hand-in-hand with progress.

“I hope that with their example we can inspire the rest of the country to become more conscious in utilizing our energy supply more responsibly. With everyone’s help, we can build a more sustainable and resilient future for us and for the generations that will follow,” said Marcos.

Marcos assured the public that the government would continue to explore alternative energy sources and implement policies that encourage energy-efficient practices across all sectors of society.