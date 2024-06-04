President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law on Monday the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, which raises the annual teaching allowance from ₱5,000 to ₱10,000.

This move is hailed as a step forward in improving the Philippine education system. The allowance, starting in the School Year 2025-2026, will not be subject to taxes.

President Marcos pointed out the importance of this increase in the annual allowance as a way to support teachers, recognizing their important role in shaping the nation’s future.

He acknowledged the challenges and financial strains teachers endure while fulfilling their duties, highlighting their dedication amidst such obstacles.

Expressing gratitude to legislators for their efforts, he commended the passage of legislation supporting the national development agenda, including assistance for the MATATAG Agenda.

He commended Congress for its role in advancing key pieces of legislation vital to national progress.

“I believe Congress has done significantly well in passing key pieces of legislation that support our national development agenda,” President Marcos said.

“With the passage of this law, we are easing some of the burden that you carry each day,” he added.

The chief executive noted the urgent need to fortify the Philippine educational system, citing government initiatives such as the MATATAG Agenda.

This initiative by the Department of Education (DepEd) aims to revamp and fortify the Philippine basic education system, aligning with the national goal of building a resilient and effective educational framework.

The MATATAG Agenda, named after the Filipino word for “strong” or “resilient,” underscores the mission to create a robust and responsive educational system. Through concerted efforts and initiatives like this, President Marcos believes the nation can ensure a brighter future for Filipino youth.