Kim and Jhon Auto Care Trading inaugurated their showroom and automotive care and repair shop during their grand opening this Thursday in Barangay Tagburos, Puerto Princesa City.

The shop is a personal endeavor of Jhondale Pe, who had a thriving car rental business back in 2017. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, his business was affected.

“Hobby ko talaga yung cars & motor. 17 years old ako nagstart ng motorbike and car rental, maaga rin kasi ako nagstart sa business like college pa lng nagbebenta na rin ako ng car noon paisa isa nga lang and then nung 2019 umabot ng pandemic. Sabi ko, yung mga cars ko for rent ipapa-for sale ko na, kasi pandemic hindi naman ganun kalakas. Nung pinabenta ko siya biglang ang bilis maubos ng mga sasakyan, so why not magbenta na lang ako ng secondhand cars?” he said.

His concept involved purchasing pre-owned vehicles in Palawan, refining them to meet his quality standards, and then selling them to a broader market. While the primary focus remains on car sales, Jhon expanded his business to encompass Premium car washing, detailing, ceramic coating, Paint Correction, Repair/Repaint , PMS, and various other auto care services.

In 2020, Kim and Jhon Auto Care Trading was initially named after Jhon and his former girlfriend, as recorded on their official business permit. Even after their breakup, Jhon chose to keep the business name, viewing it as his own venture and financial commitment from the outset. He clarified that the decision to include Kim’s name was impromptu and not integral to the business’s identity.

“From the start ako nasa Car Industry na tlaga ,tsaka idea sa business, lahat ng investments at mga documents sa akin lang. Sinama ko lang talaga yung name niya kasi ang ganda pakinggan Kim & Jhon. Unisex kasi. Tsaka kala ko siya na ung magiging wife ko. Pero ang iniisip ko in the future, if ever na magkababy ako, papangalanan ko ng Kim para dito din sa business,” he added.

Family-oriented, Jhon also chose to hold his car dealership’s grand opening on the same day as his father’s birthday, February 8, as the number 8 holds auspicious significance in their Tsinoy culture.

The Kim and Jhon Auto Care Trading shop is situated near the highway in Barangay Tagburos, adjacent to the official Toyota dealership in Puerto Princesa, and just before the Master Garage store along Tagburos Aplaya.

Jhon mentioned that the location of his shop was deliberate, as he acquired the lot with these two establishments in mind, even back when he was selling cars from his own home garage before the pandemic.

“Sabi ko nandito na rin sa Tagburos yung mga malalaking kumpanya, eh tabihan ko na lang rin. Kumbaga dikitan na lng natin. Kung yung mga buyers ng Toyota ayaw ng brand new, possible na pumunta dito para magsecondhand. Medyo malapit lang ,” Jhon said.

Jhon expressed his desire for the business to prosper in Palawan and shared his ambition to extend his secondhand car sales operations to Manila and Cebu if given the opportunity.