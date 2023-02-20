Some 30 establishments around the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) have been able to renew their business permits as its management brought the city government’s Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) to Brgy. Cabayugan on February 17.

Donna Jean Genilan, information officer for the PPSRNP, told Palawan News that the management asked for BOSS to be held in that barangay so that city services could be closer to the people.

Among the agencies that rendered their services were the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), City Treasurer’s Office—Business Tax Department, Office of the City Building Official (OCBO)—Zoning, City Tourism Office, City Health Office—Sanitation Division, CCTV, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), SSS, PhilHealth, and PagIBIG.

Genilan also said that the establishments that were able to secure their business permits qualify for the issuance of the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) clearance.

