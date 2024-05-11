The management of the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) has began a comprehensive forest fencing project with 150 markers already erected and an additional 150 set to be installed.

The project aims to establish robust boundaries that will deter encroachment and unauthorized activities.

Park superintendent Elizabeth Maclang said that this initiative aims to improve the protection of the park The forest fencing project primarily targets the Alienable and Disposable (A and D) areas within the national park, as well as adjacent timberland zones.

Authorities also implemented offsetting strategies along residential properties lining the park’s perimeters. This move aims to create a clear demarcation between human settlements and the protected forest, minimizing the risk of disturbances to critical ecosystems and watershed areas.

“May pangangailangan talaga na maglagay ng markers sa bawat hangganan ng mga existing na kabahayan along the roads at pagitan sa mga kagubatan dahil nakita namin na unti unti na silang nag e expand at karamihan at binebenta pa ang mga portions ng gubat,” Maclang said.

During a recent three-day assessment conducted by the park management, it was determined that 30 families are situated within the watershed zones. This poses a significant threat to the watershed that provides water to the underground river.

According to Maclang, the illegal settlers are willing to relocate given suitable alternative housing arrangements. However, it was emphasized that these families require assurance of viable resettlement options as they currently lack alternative land for habitation.

Documentation compiled during the assessment revealed that many of these families are tenured migrants who have long resided in Cabayugan, predating its declaration as a Protected Area.