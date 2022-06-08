The Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades (PPSAT) will be offering a new diploma program this June.

The three-year diploma program in Hotel and Restaurant Technology is targeted to launch on June 24.

The courses under this program will specialize in different trade skills under the hospitality program of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

This program will equip students with skills needed in operational tasks and management functions in food and beverage production and services, accommodation, travel and tourism, among others.

As stated on PPSAT’s program primer, through the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (UAQTEA), students who will enroll in this diploma program will be provided a training support fund of PHP160/day for 87 days to complete the semester, one-year accident insurance, PHP5-K book allowance, an internet allowance, PHP500 for personal protective equipment, PHP450 workshop uniform.

The PPSAT management is encouraging qualified Palaweños to avail of the said program.

The qualifications for interested applicants are the following:

“•May sampung taon na basic education at iba pang requirement na nakasaad sa Training Regulation ng napiling kurso

• Sumailalim na sa NCAE/MATB/YP4SC Profiling

• Hindi college graduate

• Hindi holder ng National Certificate III o mas mataas pa, maliban na lamang kung enrolled sa Level IV bundled programs o Diploma courses

• Walang scholarship grant galing sa ibang ahensya ng gobyerno

• Filipino citizen”