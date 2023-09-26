The Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trade (PPSAT) resumed its in-person institutional competition after the COVID-19 pandemic to select participants for the provincial competition in October.

The competing students joined the seven programs offered in PPSAT. The institution conducted a hybrid competition in 2021 and decided to resume an in-person contest in 2023.

Dr. Sianita Tadlas, Vocational School Administrator III of the Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trade (PPSAT) said the annual competition will also develop the capacity of trainees.

The programs include Computer System Servicing NCII, Food Processing NCII, Housekeeping NCII, Electrical Installation and Maintenance NCII, Bread and Pastry Production NCII, Food and Beverage Services NCII, and Shielded Metal Arc Welding NCII.

The competition will also be observed by the high school students from different schools offering technical vocation strand.

“It aims to teach the trainees basic life skills and be developed in their own capacity—Prerequisite to bigger activity with other technical vocational institutions,” she said.

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Provincial Director Gerardo Mercado explained that the participation in this competition is voluntary but can be an avenue to select potential representative of the country in international skills competition.

He believed that this is the right time to prepare for the higher level of competitions including ASEAN level.

He expressed hope that the next hosting of Philippines in 2025 ASEAN Skills Competition will inspire representatives to win overall championship. The last time that the country won championship was during its 1997 hosting, he said.

“Magandang experience yan sa mga student— You have to pursue that and maisama sa inyong dream na maging isa ako sa mga representative ng bansa sa competition,” he said.

The provincial government, as represented by the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Manager Orphy Ordinario, also expressed the support to the programs of TESDA.

There are also job vacancies in the industries of restaurants and hotels within local and abroad.

“We’re just to be happy to be part of this contest— This is first after pandemic, sana magtuloy-tuloy na sana even other schools sa Palawan,” he said. (RPG/PIA MIMAROPA – Palawan)