PPCWD to waive admin fee for new connections

The City Water District said it will waive its administrative fees for new water service connections in August, as their way of helping locals with their water needs and lessen their burden in the wake of the current pandemic.

PPCWD information officer Jenn Rausa said Wednesday that applicants for new water service connection for residential classifications will be entitled to free administrative fee amounting P1,430 starting August 3.

The offer is in line with the 44th Founding Anniversary of PPCWD.

“Sa panahon ngayon very important na kahit papaano mabawasan natin ‘yong burden ng residents natin kasi ‘yon nga, halos walang income ang iba due to the pandemic and itong discount na P1,430 ay malaking tulong ito sa kanila,” she said.

“Mas nakikita natin ‘yong relevance nito ngayon since this is a big help sa mga gustong mag-apply na kapos sa budget,” she said.

The initial requirements for applicants are two photocopies of valid ID, proof of ownership (land title), labor charge, and notarial fee.

The city water district is requiring tenants to present authorization letter or special power of attorney from house or lot owner and valid ID of the property owner.

She said their frontline personnel may ask for additional documents to support the requirements of applicants. Requirements may be submitted to their main office in Barangay Sta. Monica.

An information sheet will be provided to new connection applicants as the regular seminar for it is suspended.

The deadline for submission of the sketch for the area of connection will be on August 20 and the last day of payment for labor charge is on August 28.

The labor charge will be finalized after it is estimated in the area of connection. Rausa said that the labor charge usually reaches P500.

Rausa said that currently, the PPCWD already has over 47,000 active connections in the city.

She said the processing of job orders may be extended or take time due to the number of applications.

“Aside from the Anniversary Promo natin, meron din tayong Barangay Fiesta Promo, monthly ito for those barangays na nagsi-celebrate ng fiesta, ‘yong residents nila ay eligible for this promo na discount of 1,430 rin. Hopefully, this can ease their burden, especially at times like this,” she said.

PPCWD reminds the public to wear face masks and practice physical distancing inside their premises to ensure their safety against the virus.

Hand washing stations are also installed outside the office building for their access.

