PPCWD to implement online payment system soon

Online meeting among the representatives from USAID, PPCWD, and Globe to discuss the steps in digital payment services. (Screenshot courtesy of USAID)

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) is currently in talks with digital payment service provider GCash for its online payment system of water bills.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in a press statement issued on Thursday, said the PPCWD Board of Directors approved on April 28 a resolution for the implementation of the online payment service option for its consumers.

“Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) [will] shift to e-payment for billing and collection services. This partnership covers e-money issuance, remittance services, and mobile payment solutions,” the statement said.

The USAID has been helping water service providers such as the PPCWD, shift to e-payment for billing and collection services since 2020.

PPCWD information officer Jenn Rausa, in a separate statement, said the online payment system is yet to be finalized with its link to telecommunications company Globe.

“[Sa ngayon,] wala pang online. [Maaring magbayad sa] payment centers sa NCCC and Lacao for payment transactions and other frontline services,” Rausa said in a text message to Palawan News.

Previously, the PPCWD also considered ways to avoid the delay in report of payments received and stability of connection needed to implement in online payment basis, citing the same considerations were also based on the concerns of other water districts in the country. (with a report from Rachel Ganancial)

