The Puerto Princesa City Water District has launched a new storybook titled “Ang Tubig at Ikaw: Ecowarrior Adventure” at the Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School.

Copies of the book were given out to 77 students on Monday, March 18.

The launch was spearheaded by the water district’s Information and Education Campaign Committee as part of the kickoff for the global celebration of World Water Day.

PPCWD Information Officer Jenn Rausa stated that after the launch at PPPES, they will also distribute copies at Mabuhay Elementary School and Iratag Elementary School as part of the first batch of distribution on March 22 during the celebration of World Water Day.

Ang Tubig at Ikaw: Ecowarrior Adventure emphasizes the importance of water resources protection and how peope can positively impact the environment, regardless of age, gender, and social status.

PPPES school principal Mary Hope Gabinete expressed gratitude to PPCWD for organizing the activity in their school, highlighting the importance of imparting vital information on water conservation and the protection of its resources to the younger generation.

During the launch, student leaders of PPPES were designated as PPCWD’s first-ever Young Water Advocates or Ecowarriors, aiming to train selected students to serve as inspirations and advocates to promote awareness about water conservation and environmental protection.

As part of their advocacy, they will disseminate relevant information aligned with PPCWD’s goals, values, mission, and vision.

Rausa stated that the first batch of ecowarriors will participate in the activity on March 22 as part of their advocacy.

“Isasama namin sila doon and sila yung mag-a-act as story tellers,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rausa also said that the water district sent a technical assistance team to Narra to check the lines of Princess Urduja Water System, as part of the celebration.

“So meron kaming personnel from maintenance division who will stay there for five days, nag-start sila kahapon hanggang sa Friday. Magkakaroon sila ng inspection, magkakaroon ng leak detect sa distribution system ng Princess Urduja Water System,” she said.