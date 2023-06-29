The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) has made the decision to enforce its disconnection policy strictly starting in July for accounts with arrears of three months or more, in response to the observed increase in accounts receivable.

Jenn Rausa, the information officer, clarified that the city water district had previously relaxed its implementation during the peak of the pandemic. This relaxation included adjusting the disconnection period and refraining from immediately disconnecting accounts with arrears below the minimum consumption threshold.

However, it has come to the attention of PPCWD that a significant number of residential connections within the city proper have accumulated substantial arrears. As a result, there has been a rise in uncollected bills, which are crucial for financing their improvement projects.

“Pero for this implementation, maghihigpit na talaga, kahit minimum lang basta three months pataas ang arrears, kasama sa disconnection— We have recorded an increase sa ating accounts receivable, meaning marami tayong hindi nakokolekta,”Rausa said.

The policy initially implemented disconnections for accounts with one month of arrears. However, PPCWD will now strictly implement the policy for accounts with three months or more of arrears before reverting to the original policy.

The city water district encourages consumers to download the PPCWD Mobile App in order to monitor the status of their accounts.

Payments can be settled at the following locations: PPCWD Sta. Monica Main Office, PPCWD Rizal Office, and PPCWD Sta. Monica Drive-Thru. Alternatively, consumers may choose to pay through GCash, SM Bills Pay, Palawan Pawnshop, EC Pay, and MLhuiller to avoid queuing at PPCWD offices.