The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) has announced a service interruption taking place in the city proper from Tuesday evening to early Wednesday morning.

According to an advisory issued by PPCWD Monday, the interruption will start from 7 p.m. on Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, which will cause the absence of water pressure in Barangay Iwahig, areas of New Princesa, and Sandiwa in Brgy. Tiniguiban.

Low-water pressure will affect the barangays of Irawan, Sicsican, Sta. Monica, rest of Tiniguiban, San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel, and the rest of the city proper.

The interruption will give way to the leak repair of a 900mm diameter transmission line along Brgy. Iwahig; the tapping of distribution line of Iwahig Central to 600mm diameter transmission line; and interconnection of 600mm diameter supply of UV project.

“Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance/expansion activity,” the city water district advised.

It also apologized for the inconvenience and advised the public to reach them through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, and ppcwater@gmail.com