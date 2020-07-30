PPCWD explains water supply interruption

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) spokesperson Jenn Rausa said it was one of those “rare instances”, which they were also able to repair.

The city water district said the water supply interruption experienced on July 29 in Golden Valley, Barangay Sicsican and nearby areas was due to a clog in the tapping point of the mainline from the transmission line.

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) spokesperson Jenn Rausa said it was one of those “rare instances”, which they were also able to repair.

“According sa head ng maintenance [team] namin, parang ngayon na lang nila ulit na-encounter ito kaya medyo nagulumihanan pa kami kung ano ba talaga reason ng pagkawala ng tubig doon,” she said.

“Unexpected ito kasi nga usually ang reason natin ay may system maintenance activity,” Rausa added.

The PPCWD is conducting excavation at the corner of the national highway, Apitong Road in Sicsican as part of fixing the tapping point.

“Base sa isinagawang inspection ng ating maintenance team, maaaring nagkaroon ng pagbara sa tapping point ng mainline mula sa transmission line na dahilan upang hindi makadaloy nang maayos ang tubig patungo sa mga nasabing lugar,” the PPCWD explained, on the other hand, in an early notice posted online.

Continuous injection of water supply is provided in the affected area of Golden Valley as temporary solution to the interruption.

Rausa was unable to say when water supply will resume in the affected area.

