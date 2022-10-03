With the recent completion of its infiltration gallery and transmission line in Barangay Luzviminda, the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) said it is already in a position to expand its services further into rural areas.

Information officer Jenn Rausa said that the city water district aims to cover all areas, particularly those they could only reach via lorry trucks that inject and augment local water supplies.

The recently inaugurated IG and transmission line projects are part of the development of a Level 3 water supply system that will connect the barangays of Sta Lucia to Luzviminda.

PPCWD said it plans to construct another transmission line in Bacungan, followed by the barangays of Mangingisda and Maryugon.

“Kasama sa strategy in engaging operation sa Luzviminda, pwede na sila uli mag-apply ng connection kasi ilan taon din tayo hindi nag-accept kasi hindi pa natin masu-supply noon,” Rausa said.

“Meron na tayo operation ng pumping station nagkaroon ng drilling non kaso hindi kayang supply’n ang kabuuang demand—through the IG and transmission line, may additional source na magsu-supply sa kulang na supply ng tubig,” she added.

The project has a total cost of P22, 405, 483.94, where the city government funded the P5,200,000 and the rest was supported by PPCWD.

The city water district also plans to put up a one-stop shop in the covered barangays in October to process applications for water service connections. Rausa added that the PPCWD will to waive the administrative fee of P1,430 in areas celebrating their barangay festivals.

About Post Author