PPCWD asks to report chlorine presence on water

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) is encouraging consumers to immediately report noticeable chlorine presence on their water.

City water district information officer Jenn Rausa said that cases of noticeable chlorine presence must be relayed to their office immediately so job orders can be prepared for the checking of their water lines.

“’Yong mga nagri-reklamo, ang gagawin na lang ay mag-coordinate sa office directly para magawaan namin ng job order at ma-check ‘yong linya nila and ma-identify din. Ma-assess kung malapit ba sila sa mga pumping station, iyon kasi ‘yong primary possible reason kung bakit mataas ‘yong nakikita nilang maputi sa tubig,” she said.

Rausa said there are two possible factors on why some consumers who made complaints have observed chlorine-like presence on their water. It could be coming from a high-pressure connection if they are from the nearest pumping station or it could have possible high chlorine content.

She said that the consumer must observe the water if it will set to normal color after a few seconds or if they see that there is something wrong with its quality.

“Pero kung ang complaint talaga nila ay ‘yong sobrang puti ng tubig na hindi na nagsi-set, hindi na nagiging clear, importante iyon na mapapuntahan namin agad. Usually ‘yong ganyan na nagri-reklamo sila na mataas yong chlorine pero nagsi-set naman yong tubig, naayos after ilang seconds. So medyo tolerable pa yon,” he said.

Rausa explained if consumers suspect that there is high chlorine content on their household, they must be able to smell it.

“Kapag kasi daw mataas ang chlorine, talagang maaamoy na mataas ‘yong presence ng chlorine doon sa tubig. Kung talagang mabula lang o maputi, pressure daw ‘yon. May factor doon ‘yong lakas ng pressure ng tubig na bumubula-bula ang tubig na akala natin chlorine, kailangan talaga i-observe,” she said.

She said that it is hard to say that there is high chlorine content in one household, especially if it is distant from the water sources, such as the Campo Uno or pumping stations.

Most of the complaints were received from Barangay Irawan as it is where the treatment of water is located. To those residing away from water sources, it is important to observe first, on what factor they might think is contributing to the quality of water, she said.

