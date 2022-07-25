- Advertisement by Google -

The city water district announced a water supply interruption on Tuesday evening to midnight, resulting in low-pressure to no water supply over different areas of the city.

In a water advisory from the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the interruption on July 26 will start from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on the following day. The areas with no water pressure are the barangays of Irawan, Sicsican, Sta. Monica, Tiniguiban, San Pedro, and San Miguel.

During the schedule, the water pressure will be low in the rest of the city proper.

It will give way to the dismantling of the 400 mm diameter header pipeline of the Central Booster Station in Brgy. Sta. Monica.

The PPCWD advised the public to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the maintenance activity. Customers can reach them at 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, or ppcwater@gmail.com.