The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) has set its sights on an employment transformation plan that targets the absorption of job order employees into regular positions by December 2024.

At present, the PPCWD employs a workforce of 407 individuals, with 300 classified as regular employees and 107 designated as job order employees (JOEs) under contractual arrangements, according to PPCWD General Manager Walter Laurel.

Laurel confirmed that the process of regularizing JOEs will commence following the conclusion of the upcoming barangay elections.

“We are doing our best na as much as possible magha-hire kami ng regular employees. Kasi pag job order ka, parang second class ka, wala kang major bonus, walang year-end bonus, wala kang credits. So, we’re trying our best na [gawin silang] regular na employado,” said Laurel.

Evidencing its commitment to improving internal systems, the PPCWD recently achieved recognition from the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for the Prime Human Resources and Management. The CSC awarded the PPCWD with a Maturity Level II rating for two core systems: Performance Management and Recruitment, Selection, & Placement.

Laurel explained the advantages of agency accreditation, noting that with such accreditation, compliance with CSC laws and regulations is ensured. Appointments, up to the level of general manager, no longer need CSC approval. This is one of the benefits of being an accredited agency.”

Addressing the situation of employees reshuffled to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), Laurel clarified that this procedure adhered to the water district’s internal protocols for employee management.

He said that the two employees were transferred to the PCSD, while another employee was placed under preventive suspension.

Kung concern kasi sila sa agency, binanggit na ni Board of Directors Chairman [Atty. Winston Gonzales], don’t wash your linens outside your house. (…) Nilipat natin sila, nilipat ko actually, at minaintain ko sa ibang agency. May isa lang under preventive suspension dahil nagkaroon ng problema. Ongoing pa yung investigation nun, meron kaming case, at nasa office of the government corporate council,” added Laurel.

In addition to its commitment to its employees, the PPCWD aims to extend assistance to other local water districts. This includes the sharing of in-house developed software intended for the automated billing and collection system, designed for the PPCWD’s forthcoming Android mobile application.

He said nine water districts in Palawan are currently enrolled in the migration to their billing and collections system, and they anticipate more to join.