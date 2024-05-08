The city government of Puerto Princesa inaugurated its Infrastructure Exhibit on May 6 at SM City Puerto Princesa, showcasing the “Bigbang Projects 2024” under the Mega Apuradong Administration.

In his address, Mayor Lucilo Bayron emphasized that the exhibit demonstrates the tangible results of the collective efforts of city officials and staff.

“Nawa’y mabigyan natin ng inspirasyon ang mga kababayan natin na makita nila na napakalayo na ng narating ng Lungsod ng Puerto Princesa,” he said.

Mayor Bayron said that these projects are not just infrastructural developments but are also proof to the city’s commitment to building a better future for “the heirs of Puerto Princesa.”

Architect Honesto Teves and Engineer Edgar delos Santos, from the Office of the City Architect and Office of the City Engineer respectively, provided an overview of the projects during the opening.

Councilor Patrick Hagedorn pointed out the exhibition’s role in showcasing the modernization of Puerto Princesa as well as the city government’s transparency. He lauded Bayron’s leadership and visionary approach.

Deputy Mayor for Northeast Barangays, Roy Ventura, expressed his gratitude to the mayor, describing the Mega Apuradong Administration’s projects as initiatives “with heart.”

SM City Puerto Princesa Mall Manager Maidja A. Saliente warmly welcomed the exhibit to the mall.

“Together we embark on our journey towards progress, unity, and prosperity. Thank you for joining us in this momentous occasion,” said Saliente.

The event also featured a performance by Simon de Leon, an immersion student from Holy Trinity University, and an Office of the City Architect intern.

Attendees included Councilor Judith Raine Bayron, Councilor Jonjie Rodriguez, and staff from the Office of the City Engineer and Office of the City Architect. The exhibit is open to the public until Friday, May 10 at the mall.