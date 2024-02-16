The Puerto Princesa City Police Office has issued a notice warning the public not to trust anyone using the name of their director, Col. Ronie Bacuel, in any transactions.

This comes after an individual used his name today, February 16, to solicit money, ask for GCash loads, order food, and soft drinks worth ₱6,000.

“Meron gumamit ng name ni city director Bacuel—nagpapaload, order ng soft drinks worth ₱6,000, at 50 kilos ng karne ng baboy,” PPCPO spokesperson Captain Maria Victoria Iquin said.

“Tumatawag sa mga negosyante, nagpapakilala na si sir Bacuel. Nag-order pa sa mga restaurants. Kaya nagpaabiso na kami para di na makapanloko ng iba,” she added.

Iquin said that Col. Bacuel would not solicit donations, request GCash credits, food items, or participate in any dealings on behalf of the PPCPO.

She is urging for the public to stay alert to online scams, emphasizing the important need to verify the legitimacy of online contacts, particularly in scenarios involving financial transactions.

“We encouraged everyone to exercise prudence when asked for money and report any suspicious activities promptly to law enforcement authorities at hotline numbers 09271624065, 09985985906 and 09778557732,” she said.