The city police issued a stern warning to the public on Wednesday that buying and possessing stolen goods carries legal penalties following a burglary in a Barangay San Pedro residence.

In a message to Palawan News, Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson P/Maj. Joy Iquin highlighted the importance of compliance with Presidential Decree 1612, also known as the Anti-Fencing Law.

She explained that this law plays a vital role in the fight against crime by penalizing the purchase and sale of stolen goods, thereby cutting off the financial incentives for thieves and reducing the prevalence of theft and burglary.

Buyers or supporters of the trade in stolen goods may face imprisonment of up to 12 years, depending on the value of the property.

Iquin urged the public to exercise caution in their purchases and to verify the legitimacy of goods.

“Maging mapanuri sa mga bagay na binibili. Alamin ang pangalan ng tao o establisyemento na pinagbilhan,” she emphasized.

This comes in the wake of a burglary that occurred on January 31 in Brgy. San Pedro.

Stolen items include electronic devices such as a MacBook Air laptop, an iPad, a Samsung tablet, and several cell phones.

Also taken was a black backpack containing wallets with IDs, Brunei dollars, and Malaysian bills, along with valuable jewelry, including a white gold ring with a diamond and another gold ring.

To facilitate swift reporting and aid the ongoing investigation, the local police have encouraged the public to contact the following numbers: