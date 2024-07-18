Another modus targeting unsuspecting residents is being closely monitored by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) following a report from a victim in Barangay Sta. Monica.

PPCPO spokesperson Captain Maria Victoria Iquin said the victim reported to the police through OPlan Kamalay (Kapulisan at Mamamayan Magkakampi sa Kaayusan at Kapayapaan) that they lost ₱2,000 intended for repairing broken appliances.

“Baka po may nakakakilala sa naka motor na nag aayos ng electric fan at sirang refrigerator. May kasamang bata lagi at may lalagyanan ng abot abot niya sa likod. Nag iikot siya at sumisigaw ng, ‘Sinong may sirang electric fan at ref? Home service,’ Dahil wala akong time maghatid hatid sa mga repair shop, naisip ko sa kanya na lang, ipapaayos ko sana ang ref namin,” the victim said through OPlan Kamalay, according to Iquin.

The man did not return after the victim handed him ₱2,000, supposedly to buy freon, which only costs ₱1,650. The victim said that it has been a week since the incident. Even the mobile phone he provided does not ring.

The victim further narrated that she felt the man needed help and felt sorry for him, so she decided to have him do the repair to assist him.

However, it turns out that he is merely looking for opportunities to take money from individuals seeking his services.

According to Iquin, the victim characterized the man as being about 5’2″ tall, with a petite or skinny physique, dark skin, and exceptionally articulate. He is always accompanied by his son, who appears to be between 7 and 9 years old.

The PPCPO is urging the public to stay vigilant to avoid falling victim to this man. If he is spotted, his location should be reported to the nearest police station.