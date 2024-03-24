The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) Station 2, in collaboration with the Puerto Princesa City Agriculture Office, organized an Urban Garden Establishment and Bio Pesticides Preparation Training at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW)-Sta. Lucia on March 20.

This initiative aimed to empower female persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) by providing them with knowledge and skills in organic farming production and hydroponic farming. The training served as one of the livelihood activities within CIW-Sta Lucia.

Resource speakers covered various agricultural techniques and topics, including Gulayang Buong Singkad, Vermicomposting, Concoction, and Hydroponics Farming.

The activity, part of the 2024 National Women’s Month Celebration of IPPF, seeks toequip and empower women PDLs with skills contributing to their self-improvement.