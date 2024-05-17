The Puerto Princesa Green Justice Zone Committee will propose to the Supreme Court the expansion of the existing project in the city to encompass the entire province of Palawan, aiming to tackle the environmental issues prevalent in the region.

Launched by the Supreme Court in November 2023, the Puerto Princesa City Green Justice Zone (PPCGJZ) stands as the first and only green justice zone in the country.

Judge Jocelyn Sundiang Dilig, convenor of the PPCGJZ and executive judge, stressed that since its inception, the committee has made progress, particularly with the city government of Puerto Princesa passing an ordinance recognizing the PPCGJZ and allocating funds to address environmental concerns within its jurisdiction.

“So far, we’ve managed to coordinate with all the agencies’ concerns: the judiciary, DILG, DOJ, and DENR. The major accomplishment is the ordinance. The city government passed an ordinance, kinikilala tayo and binigyan tayo ng funding,” Dilig said.

The Supreme Court is considering expanding the Green Justice Zone in Palawan, recognizing that most major environmental issues are present in the province.

The Puerto Princesa City Green Justice Zone Committee conducted an inter-agency consultative meeting and workshop from May 16–17 at the Aziza Paradise Hotel.

The objective was to bring together various independent agencies in the city government, along with representatives from provincial offices, to coordinate efforts and address issues concerning the PPCGZ.

Judge Rohima Sarra, presiding judge of MTCC Branch 2, explained that the committee’s goal is to establish a Memorandum of Understanding among these agencies to overcome obstacles and align the plans of each office.

“We expect that yung mga agencies involved in the Green Justice Zone would really be able to coordinate with one another, so yung mga hindrances from our coordination ay ma thresh out namin, and we can already have a memorandum of understanding para ma harmonize naman ang gagawin namin with each office,” Sarra stated.

The Puerto Princesa City Green Justice Zone Committee aims to participate in existing programs addressing environmental issues and is already planning additional activities aligned with the objectives of the Green Justice Zone.