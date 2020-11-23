PPC and Bataraza are remaining holdouts of COVID-19 cases

Only three new cases were reported this week (November 16-22), all of which were classified as “imported”, while 12 cases were reported as “recovered”.

The active COVID-19 cases in the province are down to nine, with only Puerto Princesa City and Bataraza having patients in isolation in the entire province.

Palawan’s total reported cases are currently at 325 for the municipalities and 124 for Puerto Princesa City.

The city recorded one new case on Tuesday (November 17), a 44-year-old male returning local who arrived via a commercial flight. It currently has a total of seven active cases.

Bataraza, which has been COVID-free since October 27, announced one new imported case Friday. The patient arrived from Marawi City on an unspecified date, according to town mayor Abraham Ibba. This is also the town’s 13th recorded case. The town then reported a new case on Sunday (November 22), according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

Recoveries included the lone patient from El Nido, who is a case of local transmission, 10 imported cases from Balabac, and one imported case in Culion.

The remaining towns that have never reported any COVID-19 cases are Linapacan, Cagayancillo, and the Kalayaan Group of Islands.