The local office of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) stated that cruise ships have been booked to arrive in Puerto Princesa during the next two years, confirming that it is a popular destination for operators catering to their guests.

Frasy de Guzman, the PPA Administrative Division’s media relations officer, said a total of 17 cruise ships are slated to arrive in 2024, followed by 14 in 2025.

“Hindi lang yan, meron pang mga kasunod yon,” she said in the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa online show before the weekend.

She said that the thorough preparation procedure that precedes a cruise ship’s voyage to a specific destination takes around 1 to 2 years. This extended planning phase guarantees that all logistics, safety standards, and tourist attractions are ready to accommodate the surge of tourists.

De Guzma added that this signals a significant opportunity for Puerto Princesa’s tourism sector to flourish further, as the idyllic coastal city gears up to welcome an increasing number of international visitors.

“Napakagandang pangitain nito. We can truly get back from our losses, and this means jobs,” De Guzman said.

City Tourism Office (CTO) senior operations officer and promotions marketing chief Michie Hitosis-Meneses said tourism has long been a cornerstone of Puerto Princesa’s economy, with its beautiful natural landscapes and vibrant cultural heritage attracting visitors from around the world.

She said the upcoming surge in cruise ship arrivals is expected to provide a substantial economic boost to the city, bringing in revenue from various sectors such as hospitality, transportation, and local businesses.

“It takes a lot of effort and preparation sa pag-arrive ng isang cruise ship. Naguunahan sila dito, and we are really fortunate. Actually, sa Mimaropa, ang Puerto Princes ang pinaka maraming pumupunta,” Meneses said.

There office, she said, is already working in tandem with the cruise industry and line government agencies to ensure that the city’s infrastructure and services can accommodate the surge in tourism.

This includes making sure port facilities are ready, enhancing the local transportation network, and fine-tuning local tourist attractions to offer an unforgettable experience to travelers.