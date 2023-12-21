Palawan residents saw an uptick in their December power bills, with rates climbing from P13.6769 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in November to P14.7106 per kWh.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) attributes recent billing changes to a policy shift, noting that November bills partially included support from the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification (UCME).

However, this situation changed with the implementation of the Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) on October 4.

“Makikita na mula P13.6769 noong buwan ng Nobyembre ay bahagyang tumaas ang ating power rate at naging P14.7106 para sa buwan ng Disyembre. Ito ay dahil noong buwan ng Nobyembre (konsumo mula ika-25 ng Setyembre hanggang ika-25 ng Oktubre), parte ng ating bayarin (mula ika-25 ng Setyembre hanggang ika-3 ng Oktubre) sa Delta P Inc. (DPI) ay mayroon pang subsidiya mula sa Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification,” Paleco said in an announcement Wednesday.

The power cooperative said that under the EPSA, the True Cost of Generation Rate (TCGR) became the new tariff imposed by Delta P Inc. (DPI), aligning with the Department of Energy (DOE) Department Circular No. DC2023-06-0021.

For the billing cycle in December, spanning from October 25 to November 25, the Paleco is obligated to pay the TCGR to DPI throughout the entire cycle.

Paleco’s leadership, together with local government units (LGUs) in Palawan and other affected Electric Cooperatives (ECs) across the nation, is currently advocating for a revision of Section 2.3.5 of DOE Department Circular No. DC2023-06-0021.

The power cooperative said this particular section stipulates that Small Power Utility Group (SPUG) areas, like Palawan, will no longer receive subsidies when they undergo EPSA.

This stands in contrast to the provisions of Republic Act No. 9136, also known as the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA Law). PALECO and its partners seek to ensure fair and equitable treatment of SPUG areas in light of evolving subsidy policies.

“Kasalukuyan namang inilalaban ng pamunuan ng Palawan Electric Cooperative, katuwang ang mga local government unit (LGU) sa lalawigan ng Palawan at ng iba pang apektadong Electric Cooperative (EC) sa bansa na mabago ang Section 2.3.5 ng DOE Department Circular No. DC2023-06-0021 na nagsasabing walang matatanggap na subsidiya ang mga Small Power Utility Group (SPUG) area, tulad ng Palawan, kapag ang mga ito ay sumailalim sa EPSA. Ito ay taliwas sa nakasaad sa Republic Act No. 9136 o ang Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA Law),” Paleco said.