Port Barton SK officials to raise funds for schools from recycled waste

SAN VICENTE, Palawan — Officials of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in Barangay Port Barton in this town will launch a fundraising project selling products made out of recycled waste materials to help schools as classes under new normal resumes.

The launching and opening will be on October 9 at the SK Hall in Port Barton, according to SK chairman Johnson Ruiz Bailo.

Among the recycled products that will be sold are flower ornaments made out of plastic bottles, he said.

Bailo said their goal is to reduce waste debris being disposed of by residents in Port Barton and to help donate school supplies and health kits, including hand-held thermal scanners to the schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Nais naming makatulong sa kabataan, lalo na sa mga sityo at isla ng aming barangay na hirap na hirap ang kanilang kalagayan. Layunin namin ang matulungan sila sa kanilang mga pangangailangan sa eskwelahan tulad ng mga bond papers, printer ink, alcohol, foot bath, thermal scanner, at kung kakayanin ng aming kikitain ay pati na din printer,” said Bailo.

He said that to date, some 62 items are ready for selling, and prices range from P150 to P400. Aside from recycled items, they also have plant pots and fresh flowers for plantitos and plantitas to buy.

In case anyone needs more information, Bailo said they can be contacted through 0966 538 0066.