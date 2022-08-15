- Advertisement by Google -

The Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) has observed that although the senior population has been growing, the number of young Filipinos seems to have decreased dramatically in recent years.

POPCOM claimed that the Philippine “population pyramid” is currently expanding at the top, reflecting the part of the senior citizens as they continue to register growth and have doubled in number over the last 20 years, and contracting at the bottom, which includes Filipino children ages 0 to 4.

According to a recent Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) report, POPCOM determined that the proportion of Filipino children under 5 has decreased from 10.8% in 2015 to 10.2% in 2020, from 12.6 percent in 2000.

The proportion of Filipinos under 15 in the population has decreased during the last 20 years, falling from 37 percent in 2000 to 30.7 percent in 2020. The PSA said the median age of Filipinos increased to 25.3 years from 23.3 years in 2010, following a 30-year pattern of rising Filipino median ages.

In 2020, Filipinos 60 years of age and older comprised 8.5 percent of the population, or 9.2 million. That year saw the doubling of the country’s aging citizens’ numbers from 2000, when they represented just 5.9 percent of the national population at 4.5 million.

In 2015, 24.4 percent or 5,606,500 of the 22,975,630 households nationwide had at least one member who was a senior citizen.

“The dynamics of the Philippine population continue to see lower levels of fertility, as evidenced by the decline in numbers of children under 5 years old,” POPCOM executive director Juan A. Perez III said in a statement on Sunday.

“The high fertility levels of the last two decades were projected to create a bulge of young people entering the workforce up to 2035. This could prove to be a boon for the country if they become effective workers, or a lost generation if they are not employed or are underemployed, which will create a socioeconomic burden for a smaller, employed population,” he added.

The POPCOM chairman said that the most recent figures show that the Philippines’ family planning program is successful, as seen by the decline in birthrate since 2015. He thinks the number, which was calculated in the first year of the pandemic, may be lower in 2021.

The most recent PSA statistics also revealed a consistent increase in the country’s working-age population, with the percentage of Filipinos aged 15 to 64 standing at 63.9 percent as of today, up from 63.3 percent in 2015 and 59.1 percent in 2000.

Women of reproductive age, or those 15 to 49 years old, are also at a record high in 2020 figures, which stood at 27.8 million — a jump from 26 million in 2015.

Perez, as the undersecretary of population and development or POPDEV, welcomed this as an opportunity for more Filipino women to further augment the country’s potential number of working citizens.

