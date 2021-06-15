Polish consuls visit San Vicente town

Two consuls from the Polish Embassy to the Philippines visited the municipality of San Vicente on Tuesday, June 15.

The visit was made as part of the Polish government’s bid to establish an honorary consulate in the province of Palawan.

During their visit, Consuls Aleksander Milosz Parzych and Bartosz Wozniczko paid courtesy call to Mayor Amy R. Alvarez, where Municipal Tourism Officer Lucylyn Panagsagan presented to them the tourism master plan of the town and steps being undertaken to protect tourists against the COVID-19, as well as those affected by the pandemic.

San Vicente Municipal Tourism Office records show that in the last five years, a total of 2,188 Polish nationals visited the town.

The two dignitaries who also visited Puerto Princesa City earlier are scheduled to proceed to El Nido town which is also a major tourist destination in the province.

