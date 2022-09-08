- Advertisement by Google -

Eleven individuals were arrested in separate police operations Monday, September 6, against illegal gambling.

A certain Jonalie Madarcos Asandy, 38 years old and resident of Sitio Pintasan, Barangay Barong-Barong, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, was arrested for the act of collecting bets for an illegal numbers game.

Among the items recovered from her possession were a wireless POS system, P100 in bet money, two rolls of unused receipts, and ten printed receipts.

Five individuals were also arrested for playing mahjong in an operation at Brgy. Sicsican.

The operation was carried out after a concerned citizen told the police about the illegal gambling activity, according to the police report.

The operatives confiscated a P2,110 bet, 1 set of mahjong pieces, 2 dice, and 1 mahjong table.

A group of five individuals in the act of playing tong its were also arrested in Purok Bayanihan, Brgy. San Manuel.

The police were able to retrieve 2 tables, 2 sets of cards, 6 monobloc chairs, and bet money amounting to P200 and P165.

All 11 individuals will be charged with violation of PD 1602 or the Anti-Illegal Gambling Act.

