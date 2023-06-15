Palawan law enforcement authorities in the province have arrested three wanted individual for grave oral defamation, as well as two involved in illegal gambling, through a series of enforcement operations.

In Linapacan, Palawan, personnel from the municipal police collaborated with various units to apprehend Renz Mark Cubelo, a 36-year-old man wanted for grave oral defamation. The operation took place in Brgy. Nangalao, Linapacan, on June 13, at approximately 7:00 in the morning.

Cubelo’s arrest was made based on a warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Coron-Busuanga. The warrant stems from the crime of grave oral defamation, as defined and penalized under Article 358 of the Revised Penal Code, amended by Section 94 of Republic Act No. 10951. The recommended bail for him amounts to P18,000.

Meanwhile, in Roxas, Palawan, joint personnel from the Roxas Municipal Police Station and Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit conducted an anti-illegal gambling operation that led to the arrest of two individuals.

Marilou Bautista Herapat, aged 51, and Rufino Montes Bungay, aged 29, were apprehended on June 13, at approximately 2:00 in the afternoon at Roxas Public Market in Brgy. 4, Roxas. The operation targeted their alleged involvement in illegal gambling activity, specifically the game known as Dos Pares.

Authorities confiscated Dos Pares receipts, bet money totaling P720, and various paraphernalia associated with the illegal gambling operation. The arrested suspects will face charges for violating Presidential Decree No. 1602, which prohibits illegal gambling activities.

All of the apprehended individuals are currently under police custody and will be turned over to the respective courts for proper legal proceedings.