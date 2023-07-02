A law enforcement operation conducted Friday led to the arrest of a 28-year-old woman wanted for estafa in Quezon, Palawan.

Jonah Buenaflor Carillo, also known as “Joanah,” was apprehended on June 30 by joint personnel from Quezon Municipal Police Station and Palawan Provincial Police Office Intelligence Unit in Barangay Alfonso XIII in Quezon town.

According to the police report, Carillo was arrested based on a warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Quezon-Dr. Jose P. Rizal-Kalayaan. She is charged with the crime of estafa, and the recommended bail amount for her provisional release is P5,000.

Currently, Carillo is under the custody of the police and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper legal proceedings and disposition of the case.