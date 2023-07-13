A 29-year-old man wanted for direct assault was arrested in a law enforcement operation conducted on Tuesday, July 11, in Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City.

The suspect, identified as Ritchell Bautista Barrera, was taken into custody by personnel from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office Police Station 1.

According to the police report, Barrera was apprehended based on a warrant of arrest issued by the Branch 49, Municipal Trial Court in Cities in Puerto Princesa City.

The warrant was issued in relation to the crime of direct assault, with a recommended bail amounting to P18,000.

Currently, the arrested individual is under the custody of the police and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper disposition of the case.