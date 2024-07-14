Police have apprehended a 20-year-old man after arresting him with a court-issued warrant for statutory rape. He was arrested at Purok Paglaum 2, Barangay Mangingisda, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, at 10 a.m. today, July 14.

The suspect, identified as Sergio Nembrada Baaco Jr., also known as Resjay Baaco, is from the same barangay. The arrest followed a case filed by the family of his girlfriend, who was allegedly 17 years old at the time.

Baaco was arrested by personnel from Police Station 3 (PS 3) under a warrant issued by Judge Arlene Guillen of Branch 13, Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court dated July 8. No bail was set for his temporary release.