A 43-year-old man, who was wanted for theft, was apprehended in a law enforcement operation in Quezon, Palawan on June 25.

According to the police report, Julie Salioman, also known as “Teteng”, was arrested by joint personnel from the Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Palawan Provincial Police Office-Provincial Intelligence Unit (PPO-PIU) in Brgy. Alfonso XIII.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Quezon for the crime of simple theft. The recommended bail amount is P10,000.

Salioman is currently in police custody and will be handed over to the issuing court for appropriate disposition.