The Coron police arrested a man for a drug offense on Sunday, later claiming to have found more shabu in his possession during the arrest.

Based on a police report, personnel from the Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS) conducted a targeted operation related to a drug case involving a certain Melchor Cabiguen.

However, during the arrest, officers said they found more illicit substances in Cabiguen’s room.

“Nag-serve kami ng warrant nyan. Yung kaso niya drugs din. Kaso nung hinuli namin, sakto may nakita kami ulit na drugs sa room niya,” Coron MPS officer-in-charge P/Capt. Marvin Herrera told Palawan News.

Recovered items include a folded paper containing suspected dry marijuana leaves, a plastic sachet with a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, scissors, disposable lighters, aluminum foil, cut plastic straws, glass tooters, crumpled aluminum foil, improvised glass tooters, and an empty plastic lasting makeup container.

Cabiguen, who was already on the drugs watch list of Coron MPS, is currently under the custody of the station for further legal proceedings.