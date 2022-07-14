- Advertisement by Google -

Police authorities in Roxas arrested on Wednesday the leader of the so-called H-World Interpol Commission group believed to be behind an attempted takeover of an island in El Nido last week.

A certain Michael Blanco and eight other members of the group were arrested inside their own “headquarters” at the Morningstar Building located in the town proper.

Blanco, 43, fashions himself as a “general” of the group claiming to be a military organization. His followers who were also arrested carried self-declared military ranks.

These were: Joel Y. Magbanua, 42, (sergeant); Jerry Tulambing, 53, (sergent) ; Wilfredo Tatic, 58, (sergeant); Juan Selose, 65, (sergeant); Rodrigo Tacani, 73, (T/Sgt); Noel Bergante, 54, (Major); Robert P. Reyes, 50, (2nd Lt.); Rogerio Regaspi, 49, (2nd Lt.). All are residents of Taytay, Roxas and El Nido.

Police recovered from the suspects a .45 pistol and an assortment of small arms ammunition. Also confiscated from them were their member identification cards as H-World officials.

The arrests were made following the issuance of warrants against the group after they reportedly disarmed a security guard of a resort establishment that they tried to takeover in Tawtawan Island, Brgy. New Ibahay, El Nido on July 4.

Police Provincial Office (PPO) director P/Col. Adonis Guzman told Palawan News the group has been actively recruiting members and soliciting fees from them.

“Itong recruitment matagal na itong nangyayari, wala pa ako dito, nag evolve na ito, may nangyayari nang recruitment,” Guzman said.

He said they have already received complaints from local officials about the recruitment activities of the group.

“May mga barangay officials na nagrereklamo na, mga kagawad, kapitan at mga ilan sa community na may nagaganap nga na recruitment. Pero sinabihan na namin sila na itong grupo na ito ay hindi connected sa PNP at AFP, kaya huwag silang maniniwala sa mga ito, tapos hihingi pa ng membership fee,” he added.

The group was organized during the mid-90s, with the elder brother of Sen. Robin Padilla, now deceased, as its prominent figure.

Authorities are still determining the motive of the group behind the attempted takeover of the island property in El Nido. Guzman said they are looking at the likelihood of the group being used by claimants to the property.

“Sa island na pinasok nila, may problema kasi yan sa mga dating may ari at mga claimant. Yung pagpasok nila dito, ang assessment namin is to overtake the island, dahil sa problema. Posibleng ginamit sila ng isang grupo o claimant para sila ang pumunta doon,” he said.