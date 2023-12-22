Authorities apprehended a 26-year-old construction worker at People’s Park, Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, on Wednesday, following his possession of bladed weapons, according to a report by the provincial police.

In a statement released by the Palawan Police Provincial Office, the arrested individual was identified as “Jimboy,” a resident of Brgy. Poblacion District II, Brooke’s Point.

The arrest was precipitated by a tip-off from a concerned citizen to the Brookes Point Municipal Police Station (MPS) about an altercation involving a group of individuals being pelted with stones at the said location.

Responding officers, upon reaching the site, identified a suspicious man in a green t-shirt who attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, police detained the suspect. During a frisk, officers discovered a knife with a scabbard concealed at his waist. The discovery led to his arrest for violating B.P. 6, pertaining to the Illegal Possession of Deadly Weapon.

The incident proceeded with the marking and inventory of the seized evidence, which included a 7-inch knife including the handle. A Barangay Kagawad from Barangay Pangobilian was present as a witness during the inventory of the seized weapon.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Brookes Point MPS, undergoing documentation and awaiting further legal proceedings. The swift response of the police highlights their ongoing commitment to maintaining public safety and enforcing the law.