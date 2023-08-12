Law enforcement personnel arrested an individual wanted for sexual assault during an operation on Friday, August 11, in Barangay Calategas, Narra in Southern Palawan.

Rodgie Agos Mahinay, 35, a resident of Barangay Panacan 2 in Narra, Palawan, was taken into custody by the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) with the assistance of the intelligence unit of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO).

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued on August 8, 2023, by Judge Jocelyn Sundiang Dilig of Branch 47, 4th Judicial Region, of the Regional Trial Court in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Mahinay faces charges of sexual assault under Article 266-A (2) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act Number 8353, in relation to Section 5 (B) of Republic Act Number 7610. A bail of P200,000 has been recommended for his provisional liberty.

He is currently in the custody of the Narra MPS for proper documentation and subsequent legal proceedings