[UPDATED] A 75-year-old man who escaped from the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) a decade ago was apprehended in Barangay Magara, Roxas on June 16 by mobile police force personnel conducting minor internal security operations.

P/Lt. Col. Mhardie Azares of the 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PPMFC) said they apprehended Reynaldo Rodrigo Ramos in Sitio Iraan, Brgy. Magara 10 years after he escaped on September 24, 2013, from the then Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF).

“Mayroon kaming operation sa barangay din na ‘yan. Tapos may lumapit sa amin na nagsabi na mayroong puga doon sa isang bahay. Tiningnan namin, venerify namin, positive nga galing siya ng Iwahig,” said Azares.

Azares said Ramos has no permanent residence in the area where he was arrested.

He stated that Ramos, who had been convicted of robbery and rape by a Tacloban City court, had just walked from Napsan to Roxas when he escaped.

“Wala siyang pamilya o ano pa man doon, nakikituloy lang siya sa mga taga doon. Kuwento niya sa amin, From Iwahig, pagtakas niya, tapos Napsan nilakad lang niya hanggang Roxas,” Dagdag pa nito.

On June 16, Ramos was brought back to the ICF.