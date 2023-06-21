Five most wanted persons, including the top-ranked individual in MIMAROPA, were apprehended in different municipalities in Palawan in several law enforcement operations.

They were accused of various crimes, including child abuse, statutory rape, frustrated murder, violation of the anti-illegal drugs law, and non-appearance in court to face a homicide complaint.

According to a provincial police report, the apprehended individuals were identified as follows: John Cedric Palay, 23, a fisherman residing in Brgy. Tigman, Aborlan; June-June Villanueva, 45, also known as Bobot, a fisherman from Brgy. Nangalao, Linapacan; Frederick Arzaga, 34, a municipal employee from Brgy. Poblacion 5, Coron; and George Austria, 59, a farmer from Brgy. Port Barton, San Vicente.

Catipan, ranked sixth at the municipal level, was arrested based on a warrant issued by Judge Arnel Cezar of Branch 163 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Coron. He was wanted for violating Section 10(a) of R.A. 7610, and the recommended bail amount was set at P80,000.

The next arrest took place on June 18 in Brgy. Tigman, Aborlan, Palawan, where Palay was apprehended by personnel from Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS). Palay, ranked first at the regional level, had multiple warrants of arrest issued by Judge Jocelyn Sundiang Dilig of Branch 47, Fourth Judicial Region of the RTC.

The warrants were related to six counts of statutory rape and grave coercion. No bail was recommended for the statutory rape charges, while a bail amount of P36,000 was set for the grave coercion charge. He was subsequently turned over to Aborlan MPS for proper disposition.

In another operation on June 19, Villanueva was arrested in Brgy. San Miguel, Linapacan. Villanueva, ranked sixth at the municipal level, was wanted for the crime of frustrated murder.

The warrant was issued by Judge Paz Soledad Rodriguez-Cayetano of Branch 49, RTC in Puerto Princesa City. A recommended bail amount of P200,000 was specified for his temporary release. Villanueva is currently under the custody of the Linapacan MPS.

On the same day, in Brgy. Poblacion 1, Coron, Arzaga, who is said to be a municipal employee, was also apprehended. Arzaga, ranked second at the municipal level, had warrants of arrest issued by Judge Cezar. He was charged with violations of Section 11 and Section 12 of RA 9165.

The recommended bails for these charges were P200,000 and P40,000, respectively. He was placed under the custody of the Coron MPS.

Lastly, on June 20, Austria was apprehended by personnel from San Vicente MPS. Austria, wanted for non-appearance (homicide) in court under Criminal Case No. 9631, had a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Paul Jagmis.

The recommended bail for his provisional release was set at P20,000.