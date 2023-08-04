Grade 12 students from Palawan National School have successfully installed an information and management system software they developed at the Provincial Cooperative and Development Office to help streamline its processes.

Named the “Cooperative Information and Management System” software, students Victor Racion and Damon Cedric Dacuan developed it under the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) strand at Palawan National School (PNS).

Its installation at the Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) is part of their output for their baby thesis.

Teacher III and PNS ICT coordinator Alexis Diosaban said Friday in a statement released by the information office of the provincial government that the IMS will be beneficial to the PCDO because it can cover a wide range of functionalities depending on specific needs.

“Benefical siya kasi mako-convert na from manual to automated system ‘yung transaction sa office,” Diosaban explained.

PCDO officer Gina Socrates, meanwhile, stated that permitting the installation of the software showcases their active collaboration with academic institutions, fostering an environment where students like Racion and Dacuan can have their skills honed and supported.

“Malaking benefit ‘yan sa amin kasi unang-una, matutulungan nila kami para maayos namin ang aming database kahit simple lang. At the same time, mai-apply nila ‘yung learnings nila sa school,” Socrates said.