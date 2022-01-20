Palawan National School, the city’s biggest high school, is currently on lockdown after some staff tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the school administration decided to implement a lockdown effective until Friday, as approved by the Puerto Princesa City Schools Division Office, because six department heads, some teachers, and non-teaching personnel contracted the virus.

According to Dr. Eduardo G. Santos, Principal IV of PNS, so far, there are 11 school personnel who are symptomatic and admitted in quarantine facilities while some are observing home quarantine.

“All close contact of this personnel who are tested positive are scheduled for antigen test today (Thursday) until Saturday,” he added, reassuring the measures that PNS is undertaking.

He confirmed that the distribution and retrieval of modules will resume next week as they are still waiting for the antigen results of other teachers and staff while also performing sanitation within the school premises.

Students and guardians are also advised to coordinate with their respective advisers and subject teachers for further instructions regarding the modules given last week.